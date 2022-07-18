Chainsaw Man: MAPPA Execs Explain How the Manga's Hype Influenced the Anime

Chainsaw Man's new anime debut is likely one of the biggest anime premieres of the year overall, and the studio executives at MAPPA have been explaining how the manga's hype has been influencing the anime's production. When the first part of Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series came to an end two years ago, it was announced that the series would be getting its official anime adaptation debut. Scheduled to premiere some time later this year, the team behind the series has been hard at work making the anime happen but it's highly likely that they are noticing some pressure from the outside world.

With Chainsaw Man's anime now in production for later this year, Executive Director and Management Director at MAPPA, Makoto Kimura, and MAPPA CEO Manabu Otsuka, took the stage at Anime Expo earlier this month (of which ComicBook.con was in attendance) to help celebrate the fact that the series will be making its debut. When answering fan questions about the series' production, the executives revealed that they were surprised at how wild the reaction to the anime has been so far, and while they expected it, it still took them by surprise.

(Photo: MAPPA)

When explaining the series' hype heading into the anime's release, Otsuka explained that while MAPPA has worked on major franchises in the past, and that he was expecting a huge response of some sort, the response to the anime's announcement trailer really took him by surprise. Kimura then backs this up to explain that much of the popularity comes from the brutality and violence from the series, but they will not be censoring any of the more bloody scenes and action as they want to be true to the original manga. The team wants to do their best to bring fans the story they expect to see.

It's also why the series has been held off from showcasing its visuals too as the team wants to show what they have been working on, but want it to be just right. Given the response to that debut trailer years ago, it's very likely that there will be even more pressure on not only its follow up footage but the rest of the anime itself.