Chainsaw Man Just Infiltrated a Presidential Election With Pochita's Help

Chainsaw Man is going viral after Pochita somehow wound up on the trail with an Argentinian presidential candidate.

Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest anime series in the world, and now it has taken the stage in Argentina. If you did not know, the country is gearing up for a big presidential election. There are three candidates at the front ahead of the vote, and now Pochita is going viral after ending up in one candidate's arms on the trail.

The whole thing hit social media recently when presidential candidate Javier Milei ended up showing support for Chainsaw Man. As you can see below, the member of La Libertad Avanza came to a city in Argentina to sway voters. It was there someone gifted Milei a plush of Pochita, and the candidate was quick to thrust the Devil Dog into the chair in victory.

candidate for president of Argentina holding pochita during an event pic.twitter.com/kDYyQuw19m — Chainsaw Man Daily Shots (@ChainsawShots) October 15, 2023

The video has since gone viral as Chainsaw Man fans globally caught wind of the cameo. After all, it isn't every day you see Pochita show up with a presidential candidate. There is no telling whether Chainsaw Man could help Milei in the polls, but each candidate in this election faces a tough road ahead.

Argentina is slated to vote in its new president on October 22 as the nation's current leader is not seeking reelection. As for the candidates, Milei represents the libertarian party while Sergio Massa is representing the UP coalition. Finally, Patricia Bullrich is polling for the center-right coalition Juntos for el Cambio.

Obviously, Chainsaw Man is huge, so it isn't too wild for a fan of the anime to appear at Milei's rally. In the past, plenty of other politicians have used anime to platform themselves. A number of Japanese politicians have used anime to nab votes while some mangaka themselves have retired to join politics. So while this Pochita cameo may have caught fans by surprise, it isn't that strange in the grand scheme of things!

If you have not checked out Chainsaw Man for yourself, the hit series is easy to find. Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga can be read on Manga Plus as well as the Shonen Jump app. As for the anime, Chainsaw Man season one can be binged on Crunchyroll.

What do you think about this viral Pochita post? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!