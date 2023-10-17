Chainsaw Man Cliffhanger Teases the Death Devil's Debut

Chainsaw Man is back with a new chapter, and it takes the series a huge step forward. After all, the manga's second half has been busy toeing the line with the apocalypse. The War and Famine Devils are all awaiting their big sister's return, and now Chainsaw Man chapter 146 has confirmed the herald is on its way.

The update is pretty clear as Nayuta confirms the Death Devil is coming. The conversation comes after a terrorist attack makes its mark on Japan and the world at large. The Chainsaw Man Church managed to start a global war using Denji's devil ego. The strategy was a long con created by Famine and the Devil Hybrids. And once the war begins, well – it doesn't take Nayuta long to put the pieces together.

"Nami and I, we can tell because we're sisters," Nayuta reminds Denji as she is the Control Devil reincarnate. "The Great King of Terror is probably coming for real. We know it because she's our eldest sister."

According to the Devil Hybrids, the Great King of Terror is expected to arrive in half a year's time. This means the world will be inundated by the Death Devil in six months or so. In that time, Famine is eager to create a force strong enough to defeat the universe's strongest devil. And as it turns out, Famine is relying on Chainsaw Man and the War Devil to take her sister out.

If you are not caught up with Chainsaw Man, you best get in on the manga now that the Death Devil is on the horizon. The series can be read on the Shonen Jump app in full. So for more info on Chainsaw Man, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man – Chainsaw Man!"

