Chainsaw Man Fans Just Found Kishibe's Hollywood Twin

Chainsaw Man brought its first season to life this fall, and as the new year approaches, it has become clear the series is a juggernaut. From Aki to Makima, the anime stirs talk each week, and its most recent episode left fans buzzing. After all, the anime brought Kishibe to center stage, and fans have already found the hunter's real-world mirror.

And the best part? Well, it just so happens Kishibe's twin IRL is in Hollywood. The hunter is a dead-ringer for Mads Mikkelsen, so you better hope Hollywood remembers that should Chainsaw Man get a live-action option.

Yeah, he is the perfect choice. pic.twitter.com/xNopKNWxbl — HateYaoi (@HateYaoi) December 14, 2022

As you can see above, fans are flooding social media with comparisons between Mikkelsen and Kishibe. From their sharp noses to their jawlines, the men look eerily alike. They have the same demeanor, and of course, Mikkelsen's skill in dramas make him all the more suited to play Kishibe. So if the series ever gets pulled by Hollywood, this casting pick must be remembered.

READ MORE: Chainsaw Man Sparks Its Brutal Take on a Training Arc | Chainsaw Man Breaks Hearts With Aki's Most Emotional Scene Yet

Of course, the anime needs to do its own thing with Kishibe before a live-action adaptation can. Chainsaw Man has mentioned this illustrious hunter before, but he has only now been introduced for real. Makima has brought Kishibe in to train Denji and Power, after all. The man has shown just how strong he is, and his no-nonsense personality has fans obsessed already. So if you want to see even more Kishibe, don't worry. The hunter has a lot left to do.

If you are not caught up with Chainsaw Man, the series has a few more episodes left this season. As for binging the show, it is streaming over on Hulu and Crunchyroll. Creator Tatsuki Fujimoto is still working on the manga, and new chapters come out each week courtesy of the Shonen Jump app.

Do you think Mikkelsen could pull off Kishibe on film? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.