Chainsaw Man Becomes Most Searched Anime of 2022

Chainsaw Man has some competition when it comes to taking the top spot for best new anime of 2022, with top contenders set to most likely be Spy x Family, Blue Lock, and Lycoris Recoil to name a few. As the end of 2022 approaches, it seems that the anime series following Denji and his fellow devil hunters has managed to be the top search anime in Japan for the year, proving the heights that Tatsuki Fujimoto's anime adaptation has been able to hit since arriving earlier this year.

Unfortunately for fans that have fallen in love with MAPPA's anime adaptation of Chainsaw Man, the first season finale is nigh, as the bloody story has confirmed that it will only run twelve episodes before bringing the initial season to a close. With the latest episodes placing Denji and his friends in dire straits thanks to the arrival of the Katana Man and his mysterious young ally, season one is sure to end with a bang if it continues following the roadmap laid out by Tatsuki Fujimoto's bloody manga series. While no word has been confirmed as of yet when it comes to the possibility of a second season, the series will only become more unbelievable should the anime return.

Chainsaw Search

Chainsaw Man wasn't the only anime series that was highly searched in Japan, with some major franchises making a name for themselves:

Chainsaw Man Spy x Family Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Lycoris Recoil Urusei Yatsura My Dress-Up Darling Ya Boy Kongming Bocchi The Rock! Call of the Night Tomodachi Game

On another side of the aisle, the most searched films in Japan were dominated by anime films, with Makoto Shinkai's latest taking the top spot amongst a packed roster:

Suzume One Piece: Red Shin Ultraman Top Gun Maverick Jurassic World Dominion The Last Ten Years Spider-Man No Way Home The Confidence Man JP – Episode of the Hero Drive My Car Karada Sagashi

Chainsaw Man might not have confirmed a second season as of yet, though the bloody franchise's presence at this year's Jump Festa, which arrives later this month, might give fans the news they've been waiting for when it comes to MAPPA's popular new series.

Via Oricon