Chainsaw Man Unleashes Denji and Power's Smartest Strategy Yet: Watch

Chainsaw Man's first season got deadly serious thanks to the arrival of the Katana Man and his allies, with Himeno sacrificing herself in a vain attempt to take down the devil hunters' enemies and several allies to Denji and Power also biting the bullet in recent episodes. Following some dark territory, the Chainsaw Devil and the Blood Fiend are licking their wounds while simultaneously giving anime viewers some much-needed hilarity thanks to their new training regiment that has them putting their heads together while receiving a new trainer in Kishibe.

Kishibe has wasted little time in attempting to whip Denji and Power into shape, doing so in one of the most brutal ways possible as he has used his skills to murder both fiends dozens of times over. Pushed against the wall, the two devil hunters have decided to team up and attempt to stop their new trainer's bloody regiment, hilariously slapping on glasses to really push forward the notion that they have put their thinking caps on. While the plan that they put into motion is quite clever, incorporating Power's control of blood in an ingenious fashion, it, unfortunately, came up short and netted Denji a brutal hit in the process.

Chainsaw Man Thinking Caps

The scene in question highlights one of the most action-packed moments of Chainsaw Man's latest episode, with Power using her blood manipulation in an attempt to stab Kishibe, but unfortunately, the elder devil hunter has more than a few skills up his sleeves that make him a dire threat to the two young fiends:

We only have a few episodes left before Chainsaw Man's first season comes to a close, and the finale of this latest installment certainly hints at the idea that things are about to get a bit darker. While Denji and Power have been training, Aki is seemingly more than willing to throw his life away in search of additional power, agreeing to strike a deal with the Future Devil following Himeno's death and the revelation that he only has two years left to live according to the Curse Devil.

What did you think of this ingenious sequence in Chainsaw Man's latest episode? Do you think Denji and Power will manage to actually beat Kishibe before the first season ends?