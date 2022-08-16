Chainsaw Man Part 2 Brings Denji Back to Center Stage at Last

Chainsaw Man is back with a new chapter, and this week pushes forward with one of part two's biggest moments. Not only does the chapter showcase more of Asa Mitaka's backstory but it goes on to revisit a fan-favorite character. In fact, the franchise's main man finally shows up in chapter 102, and it has fans geeking out in the best way.

As you can see in the manga's latest entry, Chainsaw Man himself returns to the series this week. This marks Denji's first appearance since the series kicked off part two in mid-July. So after a month of waiting, the devil is back in action.

Of course, Denji makes his comeback in the wildest way as he finds himself facing off with a massive devil. The bloodthirsty monster was found chasing Asa as the girl tried to escape with a friend in tow. After eating and killing some civilians, the big devil finds themselves facing Chainsaw Man, and Denji has no mercy. Despite his superhero status amongst mankind, the man balks at saving a student and some elderly folks in lieu of slaying the massive devil. Those bystanders' death are on Denji's shoulders, but as it turns out, Chainsaw Man is hardly bothered by them since he saved a cat in their stead.

The hero's gory comeback was incredibly befitting of the series, and artist Tatsuki Fujimoto spared no attention to detail. From their choreography to their final blow, Denji is in rare form now that Chainsaw Man is in part two. The only question is whether Denji will stick around in the series or wander off to another respite in the background.

Are you glad to see Denji make a comeback at last in part two? Do you like where Chainsaw Man is going now? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.