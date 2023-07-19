Chainsaw Man Teases Uniqlo Collab With New Promo

Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest franchises in anime right now, and its reach knows few bounds. From brand deals to merch drops, the hit anime has done it all. Now, it seems like Denji and his crew are ready to tackle a new collaboration, and this one comes courtesy of Uniqlo.

Yes, that is right. Uniqlo is getting ready to launch its own Chainsaw Man clothing line. The anime teased the incoming deal just recently with a cute promo, and it puts the Chainsaw Man team center stage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/CHAINSAWMAN_PR/status/1681272609219170309?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

As you can see above, the Chainsaw Man teaser is short, but it highlights Uniqlo’s logo. The poor thing gets torn to shreds by Chainsaw Man as the promo continues, and we can see Denji in his full anime design. The devil hunter is hardly bothered by the destruction, and before the teaser ends, Chainsaw Man reveals details about its Uniqlo deal are coming soon.

Obviously, fans of Chainsaw Man are excited to see what this clothing line features. Uniqlo has done a number of anime-inspired collections at this point, and they have all been impressed. With basics priced around $20 USD, Uniqlo’s anime collabs are an affordable way to wear your fandom. And soon, Chainsaw Man fans will be able to get their own merchandise too rep.

Of course, Chainsaw Man fans would love for this hype to continue beyond a Uniqlo deal. The anime has kept quiet since its first season ended, and no word has been given on its future. Rumors have swirled online about a possible film adaptation but nothing official has come to light regarding Denji’s future on screen. Hopefully, MAPPA Studio will update fans on Chainsaw Man before long, so here’s to hoping this Uniqlo deal is just the start of something good.

Want to know more about Chainsaw Man? No sweat! You can binge the anime’s first season through Crunchyroll right now. For more details on the series, you can read Chainsaw Man’s official synopsis below:

“Denji’s a poor young man who’ll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil Pochita. He’s a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he’s betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji’s become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!”

What do you think about this Chainsaw Man teaser? Would you cop this anime’s Uniqlo collab or not? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!