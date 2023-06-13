Chainsaw Man Just Dropped Denji's Wildest Scene to Date

Chainsaw Man has been around for years now, and its rise to the top has been nothing short of meteoric. Thanks to word-of-mouth and the rise of its anime, Chainsaw Man is one of the most popular titles in the industry. Right now, the Chainsaw Man manga is thriving as its second part continues under creator Tatsuki Fujimoto. So of course, it was just a matter of time before part two blew up and dropped what might be Denji's wildest scene yet.

So be warned! There are spoilers below for Chainsaw Man chapter 132. Read with caution!

If you are caught up with Chainsaw Man, there is a good chance you know things are about to heat up. The manga just brought the Falling Devil's work to an end as we learned more about their goal. Famine was behind the devil's last-minute appearance, and they failed to take out Asa. The entirety of Japan is now reeling from the devil's debut, and that just caused a big problem for Denji.

After all, we watched this week as the Chainsaw Man manga took Nayuta into custody, and she was not alone. Denji was also taken out of school by the shadowy organization Yoshida is a part of. We learned this at the end of chapter 132 as Denji questions his schoolmate, and that is when our hero drops his wildest moment yet.

The scene in question shows Denji negotiating for his freedom after learning Nayuta and their dogs have been taken into custody. Denji is not happy about the intrusion, so he does what he knows best. Denji tries to offer something of value to secure his freedom, so this is what he offers to Yoshida: "Send us home, right now! I'll even tongue your butthole for a week to thank you!"

Yup, you read that right. Denji tried to bribe his schoolmate with sexual favors for his freedom. This offer proves Denji will go so far as to prostitute himself if it means surviving, and that is honestly just heartbreaking to read. We know Denji has had a rough life, but lines like this prove how intense his past was.

Obviously, Yoshida does not agree to the exchange, so Denji is back at square one. With Famine making moves with a fake Chainsaw Man in tow, all eyes are on our protagonists has Japan teeters on total collapse. The Falling Devil's debut has signaled the start of a hellish apocalypse as far as the public is concerned. And with Denji locked up, there is no telling how Japan will do without its real Chainsaw Man on patrol.

What do you make of this latest Chainsaw Man chapter? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.