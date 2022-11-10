Chainsaw Man Cosplay Gives Fans The Perfect Denji

Chainsaw Man is easily the biggest new anime series of the fall anime season in 2022, with Denji and his fellow devil hunters hitting the ground floor running thanks to Studio MAPPA adapting the bloody story that sprung from the mind of the creator, Tatsuki Fujimoto. With the latest episode seeing one of the Chainsaw Man's hilarious dreams come true, fans are falling in love with the Chainsaw Devil who was once struggling to keep a roof over his head and eat three meals per day. Now, one fan has perfectly brought Denji to life using amazing cosplay.

Denji's story saw the young man attempting to stay alive while inheriting the devastating debt to the Yakuza that was left by his deceased father. When the Shonen protagonist is betrayed by the mob to the Zombie Devil, he merges with his loyal pet Pochita, who just happened to be the Chainsaw Devil, creating the powerhouse hero that we know today. Things have moved at a rapid pace in Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation, with Denji being recruited by the mysterious manipulator known as Makima to fight against the Gun Devil and the numerous devils threatening the world, while also gaining allies in the forms of Aki and Power.

Chainsaw Denji

Twitter Cosplayer Wiru_Son shared this pitch-perfect take on Denji, fangs and all, following the latest episode that saw Makima make the Chainsaw Man quite the promise should he manage to do the impossible and eliminate the Gun Devil, the biggest threat to the world at large in this Shonen series:

Chainsaw Man's first season will presumably be a dozen episodes, meaning we are almost halfway through the initial season that introduced us to Denji and his fellow devil hunters. While there are only a handful of episodes left, some major moments are on the way that will shock many and rest assured, that Denji's trials and tribulations are far from over despite the fact that he has more than a few allies that are now backing him up.

What do you think of this pitch-perfect new take on the Chainsaw Devil? Has Chainsaw Man become your favorite new anime of 2022 or does Spy x Family take the cake?