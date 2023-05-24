Chainsaw Man Cosplay Explodes With Reze

Chainsaw Man's second season has yet to receive a confirmation from Studio MAPPA, but when the bloody anime does return, it will have quite the new character that will be blasting her way into Denji's life. Reze is set to be a love interest for Denji should the anime adaptation make a comeback in the future, and trust us, she has some big mysteries backing up her initial introduction. With the first season a financial success according to MAPPA, it should come as no surprise that fans of the series are jumping the gun.

Without going into spoiler territory, Reze will make for a big character in Chainsaw Man Season 2, as the supporting character is unlike anything seen in the series to date. Luckily, fans have plenty to look forward to whenever the anime does return, as mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto has taken the opportunity to create quite a few chapters of the bloody series. In fact, the Chainsaw Man manga has already entered into its second big phase, taking the opportunity to dethrone Denji from his role as the series protagonist and introduce a new "hero" in the form of Asa Mikata. While not taking over the role of Chainsaw Man from the goofy protag, Asa has some major powers of her own to rely on.

Tick Tick Boom

While Chainsaw Man's Reze has quite a few questions surrounding her, she made a brief appearance in the first season finale of the anime. Despite not seeing Reze's face, anime viewers were presented with a few brief words from the upcoming character. In Japan, Reze is voiced by voice actor Reina Ueda (Bleach: Thousand Year-Blood War), and in North America, the supporting character is voiced by Alexis Tipton (Dragon Ball Super).

Many anime fans believed that Studio MAPPA would make the announcement that Chainsaw Man's second season was on the way during its recent stage event. However, it was not to be, as the animation house took the opportunity to hype up some of their other projects in the works. With this year alone seeing the production house releasing Vinland Saga, Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan, and Hell's Paradise to name a few, who is to say when we'll see Denji return to the small screen?

What do you think of this new take on Reze? Do you think we'll get word this year on a potential return for Chainsaw Man's anime series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.