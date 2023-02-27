Chainsaw Man Cosplay Pits Mitaka and Yoshida Against One Another

Chainsaw Man left fans hanging when its first half ended, but creator Tatsuki Fujimoto put them out of their misery some months ago. After a long wait, the manga returned with its second half and a new heroine that readers everywhere have invested in. While Denji still reigns supreme, Asa Mitaka has become a bonafide threat, and one cosplay pair decided to bring the girl's alter to life with help from Hirofumi Yoshida.

As you can see below, the impressive cosplay comes from alex_kanterbury over on Instagram as they stepped into Mitaka's shoes. Or rather, they brought Yoru to life. With their hair pulled into twin tails, this fan's cosplay makes Yoru look totally terrifying thanks to their fierce makeup, and it is hard to miss the scar the War Devil is rocking.

Of course, you can see the heroine is not alone here. They are joined by Yoshida here courtesy of cosplayer dauziiiii. Though out of focus, you can see the fan is channeling Yoshida's laid-back attitude to a tee here. Their relaxed posture and jeweled piercings nail Yoshida on the head, and it looks like Yoru wants to eat the Devil Hunter up.

Of course, the pair may seem like an unlikely one to mingle, but Chainsaw Man has tied Yoshida and Mitaka with ease. The Devil Hunter is responsible for keeping Denji's identity as a devil safe while Mitaka is on the hunt for him because of Yoru. In recent chapters, the manga pitted these two against each other rather directly, and now the question remains when the two will encounter each other once more.

If you want to check out more looks from these two fans, you can find them over on Instagram here and here.

