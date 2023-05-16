Pearl: Acclaimed Horror Hit Is Finally Streaming

Last year, we were gifted with the release of a ton of horror films that included the likes of Barbarian and even Pearl. Both films took the genre to new heights and gave us a taste of what the future of horror films will be like. Pearl, a prequel to X, was released to critical acclaim with a 92% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and even the legendary Martin Scorsese has praised director Ti West's work on the film. Fans have been waiting for the Mia Goth-led Pearl to be released via streaming, and it has finally arrived as promised. Today, Showtime officially began streaming Pearl, and you can watch it for free if you already have a subscription to the streaming service.

What is Pearl about?

A24 Films describes Pearl, "Filmmaker Ti West returns with another chapter from the twisted world of X, in this astonishing follow-up to the year's most acclaimed horror film. Trapped on her family's isolated farm, Pearl must tend to her ailing father under the bitter and overbearing watch of her devout mother. Lusting for a glamorous life like she's seen in the movies, Pearl finds her ambitions, temptations, and repressions all colliding in this stunning, technicolor-inspired origin story of X's iconic villain."

What's Next for the Word of X?

The world of X hasn't concluded quite yet, as A24 confirmed just last week that a third film in the series, MaXXXine, will be moving forward and will follow Maxine (Goth) in the wake of the horrifying ordeal she survived in X.

"It's the best script of the three by far. It's going be the best movie of the three," Goth shared with Variety earlier this year. "We're all so tight now. This is going to be our third movie we're working on together and everyone's coming back together, so it's bringing the band all back together again. We just have a shorthand with each other. We know how everybody works and we're all so excited. It's the biggest story of the three with the highest stakes and Maxine has gone through so much at this point. So when we find her in this new world, she's just a force to be reckoned with and she goes through some pretty wild adventures."

Have you seen Pearl? What did you think about A24's latest horror film? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!