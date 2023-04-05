MaXXXine Adds New Cast Members

Following the relatively insular events of X and Pearl, the third entry in the Ti West trilogy starring Mia Goth MaXXXine is truly embracing the bombast of the '80s, with Deadline confirming that the project is adding a number of exciting stars. The outlet revealed that MaXXXine has cast Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3), Moses Sumney (The Idol), Michelle Monaghan (Nanny), Bobby Cannavale (The Watcher), Lily Collins (Emily in Paris), Halsey (Americana), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), and Kevin Bacon (City on a Hill) in undisclosed roles. MaXXXine will be headed into production shortly though it doesn't have a confirmed release date.

MaXXXine is described, "The film follows Maxine (Goth), after the events of X, as the sole survivor who continues her journey towards fame setting out to make it as an actress in 1980s Los Angeles."

Last year's X marked West's return to the world of horror movies, having previously earned acclaim for his efforts like The House of the Devil, The Innkeepers, and The Sacrament. The anticipation for such a return was enough to have audiences excited, though at the world premiere of X, he revealed that he had already also shot the prequel film Pearl with Goth. Both movies would go on to become two of the best-reviewed horror movies of the year, though Goth herself teased that MaXXXine will be even better.

"It's the best script of the three by far. It's going be the best movie of the three," Goth shared with Variety earlier this year. "We're all so tight now. This is going to be our third movie we're working on together and everyone's coming back together, so it's bringing the band all back together again. We just have a shorthand with each other. We know how everybody works and we're all so excited. It's the biggest story of the three with the highest stakes and Maxine has gone through so much at this point. So when we find her in this new world, she's just a force to be reckoned with and she goes through some pretty wild adventures."

Based solely on the impressive ensemble that West is bringing together, we can see how MaXXXine could end up being the most impressive entry in the trilogy. Stay tuned for details on MaXXXine.

