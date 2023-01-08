Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unleashes Denji's Real-Life Twin

Chainsaw Man may be done with season one, but that doesn't mean the fandom is leaving Pochita in the dust. While the world awaits word on season two, all eyes are on Denji and the gang. After all, the anime was one of the biggest of 2022, and new fans are catching up with Chainsaw Man each day. So of course, one fan was bound to go viral when their cosplay brought Denji's real-world twin to life.

As you can see below, the piece comes from Narita.Coser over on Instagram. The Japanese cosplayer is a pro when it comes to making looks, and they did some of their best work for Chainsaw Man. They gave several of its stars makeovers, but their Denji cosplay is uncanny if we're being honest.

After all, the character's outfit is easy enough to replicate, but things get harder when you try to mimic details. Narita.Coser nails everything about Denji's hair as the cosplay has a carefully disheveled wig. Combined with a carefully contoured face, everything about Denji is right here from his expression to his jawline. Honestly, it is kind of wild to see.

Cosplaying is an art at its core, and netizens like Narita.Coser prove as much in spades. If you'd like to check out more of their work, you can find them here on Instagram. And of course, all of Chainsaw Man season one is streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

What do you think about this fan's take on Denji? Let us know in the comments down below!