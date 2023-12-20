Chainsaw Man Debuts Major Twist to the Control Devil's Power

Chainsaw Man recently revealed that the anime was set to return with a new movie, Chainsaw Man The Movie: Reze Arc. While the anime film has yet to reveal when we can expect it to arrive in theaters, the bloody shonen's manga series continues to release new chapters to this day. With the Chainsaw Man Church throwing some serious monkey wrenches into Denji's life, the powers of the Control Devil have been further fleshed out and might still have an effect even after said devil is in the grave.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man, Chapter 100, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory. Denji and Nayuta have found their apartment burned to the ground, which unfortunately means that their various pets have also seemingly died due to the blaze. As manga readers know, Nayuta is the reincarnation of Makima, aka the Control Devil, meaning that she has access to some of her predecessor's abilities. Unfortunately for both Nayuta and the Chainsaw Devil, it would seem that Makima's chains might throw a little interference when it comes to Nayuta's grasp on the Control Devil's power.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Nayuta's Control Can't Beat Makima's

While Nayuta might not have Makima's expertise, she still has some serious power at her disposal. In an attempt to take out the members of the Chainsaw Man Church, Nayuta attempts to use her chains to take control of Barem, aka the Flamethrower Devil. Demanding that Barem bite his own tongue off, the Flamethrower Devil is able to fight off Nayuta's control and instead grab her by the throat.

As Barem explains, it seems Makima's previous control of him makes the Devil immune to Nayuta's powers, "Looks like you can't take control of us. Is that because my body is still under Ms. Makima's rule or because my heart belongs to her even now? If Ms. Makima were alive and she could use Chainsaw Man's power, she could have defeated the Death Devil."

Luckily, Nayua manages to save herself by taking control of a nearby opponent who shoots Barem, though it doesn't put the Flamethrower Devil down for the count. Denji becomes Chainsaw Man once again in the final pages of the latest chapter, upping the stakes for himself and Nayuta.

Do you think Nayuta will eventually become stronger than Makima? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.