Chainsaw Man Cliffhanger Finally Frees Unhinged Denji

There is no denying the rough go Denji has had in life. Since he was a young boy, the protagonist has been in survival mode, and that has yet to change. The high school hunter has drawn the world's eye after unlocking the power of the chainsaw devil. And this week, well – Chainsaw Man gave Denji the chance to go unhinged.

The whole thing came to light courtesy of Chainsaw Man chapter 152. The big update went live earlier today, and it was there fans checked in on Denji at a pivotal moment. As we saw last month, Denji has been pushed to his brink by some hybrid devils. They burned down Denji's home and killed his dogs. A man can only take so much before snapping, and that is exactly what Denji did this week.

After all, chapter 152 sees Denji embrace his chainsaw powers after a long hiatus. The horrific comeback has been long awaited by fans, but no one could have foreseen how gnarly it would get. Pushed to his absolute limit, Denji tosses away his dream of normalcy and revels in the chance to shed blood as Chainsaw Man once more.

"I feel like a million bucks. Thanks to you guys, I get to be Chainsaw Man.... For me, this is where it hurts just right, and damn do I feel good," Denji admits.

The character's return to power is nothing short of gory as you might imagine. When confronted by the hybrid devils, Denji is able to consume part of the Spear Devil before taking down the Whip Devil. Now, Denji is going head to head with the Longsword Devil, and there is no telling how our lead's unhinged turn will pan out.

If you are not caught up with Chainsaw Man, now is a great time to check out the series as Denji is letting loose. The hit series can be found on the Shonen Jump app. As for the Chainsaw Man anime, the show is streaming on Crunchyroll, and MAPPA Studios recently announced the anime will continue with a new movie adapting the Reze arc.

What do you think about Chainsaw Man's recent comeback? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!