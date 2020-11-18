Chainsaw Man Cliffhanger Sets Up the Final Battle

✖

Chainsaw Man's newest chapter ends on a major cliffhanger setting up the final battle of the series. It was previously announced by Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine that Tatsuki Fujimoto was nearing the final "stage" of the series, and each new chapter of the manga has been making this especially clear as Denji's Chainsaw Man form has gone through a series of wild evolutions in the latest few chapters. But there has been some hope in the newest chapter as Denji has seemed to re-gain control of himself thanks to some surprising help from Power.

The newest chapter of the series sees Denji picking himself up once more when he sees that he's being treated as a hero by the general public. But through the events of the chapter, Denji begins to think about everything he's done and builds a greater resolve for his coming battle with Makima. For what is, presumably, the final battle with her.

Chapter 93 of the series continues to see Denji trying to pick himself up after Makima killed his spirit and morphed him to a dangerous new level of his Chainsaw Devil abilities. Seeing a broadcast in which the people are hailing him as a hero following his fights against Makima's series of devils under her control. It's here that Denji comes to truly realize that he wants to live for himself rather than others.

(Photo: Shueisha)

It's here he realizes his desire to become Chainsaw Man, the hero, once more, but knows that once he activates that power again Makima will come to kill him. Even knowing this and how much Makima has done to him, she still holds a special place in his heart as he offered the first real goal in his previously terrible life. The chapter comes to an end as Denji has activated his Chainsaw Man form.

He realizes killing Makima is the only way to truly save the world, imperfect as it is, and the imperfect world is one Denji wants to be a part of. Makima has taken everything else from his life, so he's really got nothing left to do but fight off against Makima and her small army of devils in her control.