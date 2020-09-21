Chainsaw Man Stuns with SPOILER's Death in the Newest Chapter

✖

Chainsaw Man has had a brutal string of deaths for the last few chapters, but the newest released definitely stunned fans with one important character's death. It might seem surprising considering how many of the series' key characters have died over the course of the last couple of months, but series creator Tatsuki Fujimoto continues to shock with just how many characters they are willing to kill off. Because while Makima took many minute details into consideration when having Denji transform into his cruelest and most violent form to date, one detail was a particularly brutal one.

The previous chapter of the series saw Makima explain that she wrecked Denji's heart and soul for the sole purpose of bringing out the full form of his Chainsaw Devil. She revealed that it's a Devil that both kills those its fighting and those it's supposed to save, and that included her as well as Makima gets cut down in Chapter 85 of the series.

The newest chapter begins immediately after Denji's completed Chainsaw Man form cuts its way through Hell and back to Earth. Makima confirms that because she asked Chainsaw Man to save her, she's about to be killed. After a moment, Chainsaw Man rips through the building she's standing in and instantaneously carves her into several small pieces.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Like many of the other deaths of prominent characters in the series thus far, this death happens hard and fast. It's so fast that it feels as like it's a joke or a front of some kind, but that's the kind of bleak brutality Chainsaw Man has reveled into throughout its run thus far. It's a series finding the absurdity in such a bleak environment, and that's especially seen in Makima's death here.

Considering she served as the antagonistic anchor of the series thus far, it's so jarring to see her eliminated from the series in such a way. Although she's recovered from worse, this definitely feels like it's going to be permanent. Makima won't be getting up from this one after being killed by Chainsaw Man's complete self, but who knows? Maybe there's a Devil we haven't seen that can rewrite all of this?

But what do you think? Is Makima truly dead after this attack from Chainsaw Man? What's going to happen to Denji now that he's been let loose in this form? Where is the series even going from here? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!