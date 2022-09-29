Chainsaw Man Star Cosplays Aki at Special Premiere Event

Chainsaw Man might carve its way into becoming the biggest new anime adaptation arriving in 2022, with the anticipation reaching a fever pitch when it comes to Denji, the Chainsaw Devil, and his fellow Devil Hunters finally hitting the small screen thanks to Studio MAPPA. With a few trailers already arriving to give anime fans an idea of the brutal and bloody adventures that lie in wait, it would seem that a major voice actor for the upcoming anime series is a big fan as they wore cosplay of their character to the anime's premiere.

Shogo Sakata will be taking on the role of Aki in Japan, with the voice actor having been a part of some major anime franchises throughout the years including Pokemon, My Hero Academia, Shaman King, and Dr. Stone to name a few. During the premiere, the Shogo took on the appearance of his character, who might not be fused with a devil-like Denji, but has made bargains that give him an edge when it comes to fighting against the supernatural hordes. Of course, as so many other deals with the devil in pop culture, Aki will have some serious payment due throughout the story.

Shogo Sakata took to his Official Twitter Account to share his "cosplay" that he wore to Chainsaw Man's anime premiere, looking like the spitting image of the tried and true devil hunter that almost seems like a parent figure to both Denji and Power throughout the anime series:

If you have yet to experience the bloody story from mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto, the official description of Chainsaw Man reads as such:

"Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as 'Chainsaw Man'--a man with a devil's heart."

With the first season reportedly running for thirteen episodes, expect plenty of bloodshed and gore within the anime adaptation.

What do you think of this Aki Cosplay from the man himself? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.