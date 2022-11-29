Chainsaw Man Releases Episode 8 Promo: Watch

Chainsaw Man is now making its way through the final episodes of its first season, and now that it's getting ready for its final arc the promo for Episode 8 of the series has been released to show how it will all be kicking off! Denji and the rest of the Special Division 4 members had spent the last few episodes trapped within the strange power of the Eternity Devil, but their trouble is really only beginning from here. Now that Denji has a grasp on how to keep fighting as the Chainsaw Man, he's going to face bigger challenges in the coming episodes.

The previous episode of the series saw Denji in a much different cliffhanger than he ever expected to be. He's been hitting a lot of his big goal milestones in much faster, and much different ways than he ever might have dreamed. But now it's a matter of how he moves forward from this point on in the face of even wilder devils coming our way. You can check out how it all kicks off with the promo for Chainsaw Man Episode 8 below:

How to Watch Chainsaw Man Episode 8

Episode 8 of Chainsaw Man will be making its debut on Tuesday, November 28th, and will stream with Crunchyroll. Thankfully it's not much longer until we get to see how the series sets up the final arc of the season. There are only four more episodes to go, and by the looks of the promo, the final arc of this debut season will be tackling another big foe who carries a power similar to Denji's own transformation.

If you haven't checked out the series yet, Crunchyroll hypes Chainsaw Man as such, "Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as 'Chainsaw Man' — a man with a devil's heart."

