Chainsaw Man Breaks Denji's Heart in Valentine's Day Chapter

Chainsaw Man is back, and the manga had the update ready just in time for Valentine's Day. After all, the holiday has put love center stage, and couples across the country are celebrating with one another. You can just imagine how Denji might celebrate Valentine's Day if his love life would go as planned. And this week, a familiar face throws off Denji's groove more than ever before.

The whole situation comes down to Nayuta, of course. If you are caught up with the manga, you will know the reincarnated Control Devil set herself up for an interesting chapter this week. She ended chapter 119 with a bang as she sent an attack at Asa after the girl was possessed by Yoru and kissed Denji. And now?

Well, now, it seems Nayuta wants his caretaker to split from his classmate. She makes a deal with Denji about Asa, and in the end, the boy agrees to distance himself from Asa if it means putting Nayuta first.

Rather than attacking Asa physically for the kiss, Nayuta simply uses her powers to impact the girl's mind. This leaves Asa thinking she is a dog, and Denji is horrified by this. He asks Nayuta to let his friend go, but she will only do that on two conditions. The first is that she can have ice cream whenever she wants, and the second demand is for Denji to not be friendly with Asa anymore.

Nayuta doesn't go so far as to out what Yoru is up to, but she does say Denji's bad history with women if enough to warrant reservations. It is clear Denji doesn't want to cut out Asa from his life, but in the end, he admits Nayuta comes first. Now, the question remains whether Denji can stick to his promise or whether Yoru will force his hand somehow.

What do you think about this latest chapter of Chainsaw Man? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.