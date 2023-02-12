Chainsaw Man Fans Honors Pochita With a Truly Massive Snowman

Chainsaw Man brought season one to an end last year, but the fandom is bringing the anime into the new year. After all, all eyes are on its manga right now thanks to creator Tatsuki Fujimoto and his latest wild arc. With no word on season two yet, Chainsaw Man fans are doing their best to hype the series, and that is why one artist went all out with a tribute to Pochita this month.

And of course, the Pochita sculpture went viral. It is one thing to hype the devil dog by itself, and it is another feat entirely to honor Pochita by making a massive snow sculpture of them.

Pochita sculpture in Sapporo snow festival pic.twitter.com/dGkgxsfJ8F — Pochita  (@NezukoSocial) February 6, 2023

As you can see above, an artist entered the Sapporo Snow Festival this year with Chainsaw Man on the brain. They made a massive sculpture of Pochita, and the snowman is downright adorable. With his round paws and wide eyes, Pochita is an absolute unit in this tribute, and fans are loving this snowy tribute to the devil.

Of course, the Sapporo Snow Festival is no stranger to honoring anime series. The event has featured sculptures for tons of anime series including Pokemon, Dragon Ball, My Hero Academia, and more. It is hardly surprising to see Pochita take part in this year's event, and we are sure the dog is easier to sell as family-friendly compared to Power or Denji.

Sadly, the snow festival ended last week in Japan, but the annual event will come around next February. If we are lucky, Pochita might show up in another tribute come 2024, so fans will want to keep their eyes peeled.

What do you think about this adorable Chainsaw Man tribute? Which other anime sculptures should join in the event?