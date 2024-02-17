Chainsaw Man Changes Denji's Origin Story

In the Chainsaw Man manga, things have changed wildly for the star of the series as he struggles with taking on his alter-ego once again. The latest storyline has seen the shonen star forced to become the Chainsaw Devil once again, jubilantly striking down those responsible for burning down his, and Nayuta's, apartment. Thanks to a wild twist revealed in the latest manga chapter, everything that we know about Denji's earlier years might have just been thrown out the window.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man's manga, Chapter 155, be forewarned that we'll be diving into serious spoilers. If you need a refresher on Denji's origin story, we are happy to oblige. As a child, Denji witnessed the death of his father and was informed by a local gang that he would inherit his deceased dad's debt. Taking up arms as a devil hunter with the adorable Pochita, Denji went to work in an attempt to save his own life and try to make his meager dreams come true. The bloody anime protagonist eventually gets stabbed in the back by the mobsters, thanks in part to the Zombie Devil, and finds himself becoming the Chainsaw Devil before he left this mortal coil. Shockingly enough, it seems this series of events might have been caused by Denji himself.

(Photo: MAPPA)

How Did Denji's Dad Die?

In Chapter 155, Denji encounters a younger version of himself in a dream, following the recent traumatic events that befell him in the present. In a shocking twist, Denji's younger self hints at the idea that he was responsible for his father's death, throwing doubt into the idea that Denji Sr. had taken his own life.

Denji's younger self in the dream stated the following, "You've never had a family. You were always drawn to that word but you threw that all away when you chose Chainsaw Man, didn't you? There's no way I could ever have a family. I mean, I killed my own Dad." Needless to say, this throws a huge wrinkle into the past and present of the current Chainsaw Devil.

What do you think of this bombshell reveal in the Chainsaw Man world? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.