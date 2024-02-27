Chainsaw Man Kickstarts New Prison War Arc

Chainsaw Man is ready to kickstart a new arc, and it looks like this new era is going to get bloody. To date, series creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has gone the distance with their Chainsaw Man arcs. From epic battles to violent deaths, the series has it all, and now Chainsaw Man chapter 156 has launched a new war that puts our fave devil hybrid at stake.

The whole thing went live this week as Chainsaw Man put out its new chapter. It was there fans checked on Denji as the man awoke from a week-long coma. We see Denji out of sorts asking for Nayuta as the girl was last seen in a mob. After getting to his feet, Denji is taken out with a sedative, and he is taken to a high-security jail for devils. It turns out the state wants to dissect Denji's body for security reasons, but that is not going happen in peace.

After all, the chapter ends with a mysterious person standing out the prison, and they do so against some ominous text. One of the prison's execs says the jail was made to house the most dangerous devils in Japan, so every escape option has been planned for. They go on to say a war would need to be waged to break someone out. And of course, you can bet Yoru is eager to break Denji out.

If you are not caught up with Chainsaw Man right now, no sweat! You can always check out Fujimoto's hit manga on the Shonen Jump app. As for the anime, the show's first season is complete and streaming on Crunchyroll. Right now, MAPPA Studios is working on a movie adapting the manga's Reze arc. So for those wanting more info on the manga, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the "Chainsaw Devil" Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the "Chainsaw Man": the owner of the Devil's heart."

What do you think about this latest Chainsaw Man teaser? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!