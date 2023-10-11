Chainsaw Man Theory Questions Yoshida's True Motives

Anime fans are still waiting on word as to whether Chainsaw Man's anime will return for a season two. Luckily, fans hankering for the devils that spawn from the mind of creator Tatsuki Fujimoto have been eating well if they continue to follow Chainsaw Man's manga. With Denji now sharing the spotlight with the War Devil, Asa MIkata, one fan theory has been gaining traction that hints at the idea that the Public Safety Devil Hunter, Yoshida, might have had some secret plans in the works.

Warning. If you haven't been keeping up with Chainsaw Man's manga series, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory. Following the death of Makima and the revelation that she was the Control Devil, it seems as though Yoshida has been working his way to take her place as the government's top representative in fighting against the devilish hordes littering the world. Earlier in the second phase of Chainsaw Man's manga, Yoshida presented Denji with a tough choice as he stated that he could no longer rely on his devil powers or would become an enemy of the government. The emergence of the Chainsaw Man Church has seen the government having to take some drastic actions, with Yoshida perhaps holding his cards close to his chest.

What is Yoshida Up To In Chainsaw Man?

One fan theory presents the idea that Yoshida has created a Machiavellian plan in an effort to take Denji off the board. In the theory, Yoshida specifically has been attempting to get the War Devil to eliminate the Chainsaw Devil, which is a possibility that has become less likely as time has gone on. While Asa originally was aiming to kill Denji, the two have formed something of a bond that might save the Chainsaw Devil from dying at the hands of the new protagonist.

Public Safety wanted Asa to turn Denji into a weapon. Yoshida works for Pubic Safety. Yoshida saw Asa scars and knew she's the War Devil. Yoshida set up Denji & Asa together having seen Asa's scars. Yoshida was trying to have Asa kill Denji.#chainsawman #csm145 #chainsawman145 pic.twitter.com/yBxlZLKlYW — Spyghetti Remake (@SpyGGhetti) October 10, 2023

Creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has been introducing some wild new devils to Chainsaw Man's lore following Makima's death, and while it might be some time before we see these events hit the small screen, they'll make for some major anime additions when they are adapted.

Do you think this Chainsaw Man theory has merit? Could the series be setting Yoshida up to be a major roadblock to Denji and Asa in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.