Chainsaw Man's Stage Play Creators Talk Bringing The Series to The Stage

Chainsaw Man's first live-action performance has started in Japan, and will be running until October 1st. To kick off the wild new stage play, both the cast and the scriptwriter for "Chainsaw Man The Stage" have shared their thoughts, and hopes, in relation to the bloody affair. While fans wait to see whether the anime will receive a second season, one of the creators is hoping that Denji fans may be able to witness this new take on the world of devil hunters.

In a conference to celebrate the opening day of Chainsaw Man The Stage, the actor who plays the role of Denji, Naotake Tsuchiya, hyped up their performance while also touting the impressive production, "I want you to see how Denji, who used to be a loner, changes as he interacts with people. (Chainsaw Man The Stage) has a very large set considering the scale of this theater, the images are amazing, and the lighting is amazing. However, it actually takes a lot of manpower to move it, and behind the scenes there are staff members and people involved in the scenes."

Tsuchiya then shared the fact that the performance is over three hours in length and is hoping to see it arrive in theaters and on streaming services in the future, "Ever since the news that Chainsaw Man would be made into a stage play was announced, expectations were extremely high. I am happy that what we have created with the staff and cast can finally be delivered to you. (Performance) It's about 3 hours and 10 minutes long, which is long in terms of numbers, but I think it's definitely short in terms of experience. We've created a great work, so I hope you can watch it in theaters or on streaming."

To add to Tsuchiya's thoughts, the director and scriptwriter of the play, Fumiya Matsuzaki, talked about the ambition of the live-action Chainsaw Man performance, "I think this is a work that will signal the start of moving 2.5D to the next phase.I think this is true not only in terms of ambition but in terms of actual technology. More than anything, I want to prove that. That's what makes the actual performance so interesting. I hope everyone will see this interesting play."

