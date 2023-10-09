Chainsaw Man Unveils Special Halloween Posters

Chainsaw Man hardly needs an introduction at this point. The series has been a top-seller for years at this point, and MAPPA Studios put Chainsaw Man on the map with its anime. While we await word on the anime's future, all eyes are on Chainsaw Man's manga thanks to creator Tatsuki Fujimoto. And now, the series is channeling its spooky side with a special Halloween tribute.

As you can see below, the main cast of Chainsaw Man was pulled together for the holiday treat. Some new promo art has gone live that dresses up everyone from Makima to Denji. After all, it seems the group is ready to nail their office Halloween party, and we're thinking Power is poised to take home first place.

NEW CHAINSAWMAN HALLOWEEN ART! 🎃👻🍬 pic.twitter.com/LUSFhCieKn — DAILY DENJI (@denjiicult) October 9, 2023

The key art shows Power in a traditional Jiangshi which is pretty much perfect. If you are not familiar with a jiangshi, they are known as the Chinese hopping vampire. These monsters hail from folklore, and they hop around dead bodies in search of blood. Given Power's affinity for blood, you can see why this costume suits her, so we are giving her top prize at the costume contest.

As for the others here, Denji is seen dressed as a pirate while Makima keeps things simple as a bloody nurse. Finally, Aki rounds up the gang in a tattered mummy costume. The hunter has wraps covering his torso, but Aki opted to wear slacks rather than make the mummy suit full body. But even so, we can all agree Aki rocks this look.

This new Halloween tribute is just one of many coming from the anime universe. From Demon Slayer to Oshi no Ko, you can bet that most of the industry's top series are planning their Halloween celebrations already. Chainsaw Man is just ahead of the curve, so fans can start prepping their own Halloween-themed cosplays!

If you are not familiar with Chainsaw Man, the series is perfect to watch for Halloween. The show can be found streaming on Crunchyroll. So for more information, you can read the official synopsis of Chainsaw Man below:

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!"

