Chainsaw Man Creator Reveals New Manga Recommendations

Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest manga series in print, and of course, creator Tatsuki Fujimoto is to thank for its success. The artist went from a relatively underrated creator to one of Japan's most beloved in just a few years thanks to Denji. This means millions of fans put weight behind Fujimoto's manga recommendations, and he just shared his newest picks with fans.

The update comes from Fujimoto straight as he plugged two manga series in a recent author's note. As it turns out, the artist is a big fan of Chaos Game and Blue Period. So if you have not heard of the series, keep on reading!

Blue Period is certainly the better-known series among these picks, and that is thanks to its anime run. The series, which began in June 2017, went live under Tsubasa Yamaguchi and is ongoing to this day. The coming-of-age drama tells the story of Yatora Yaguichi who spends his teenage years struggling with depression. However, an innocent trip to his school's art clubs leaves the man inspired, and he chooses to pursue art in college. Blue Period has become a hit with readers thanks to its gorgeous art and complex themes, so you can see why Fujimoto is part of that group.

As for Chaos Game, the series is less known but certainly coming up with readers. Daiki Yamazaki published the story recently, and it tells the story of a journalist named Ran Suzuki. The writer loves uncovering the truth in all things, so they jump at an assignment involving politicians and the underworld. But when a being from Hell notices Suzuki, the journalist's life is turned upside down when she learns how dangerous demons can be.

Currently, Chaos Game has a full volume under its belt while Blue Period has a collection so far. As for Chainsaw Man, Fujimoto is chugging along with the work. After a hiatus, the manga returned earlier this year with part two, and Chainsaw Man is currently being adapted into a hit anime courtesy of Studio MAPPA.

Have you checked out either of these series on Fujimoto's recommendations list? Or are you busy catching up on Chainsaw Man?