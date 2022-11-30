Chainsaw Man Unsheathes Katana Man in New Poster

Chainsaw Man hit fans with a new episode this week, and as expected, it hurt something fierce. After all, the show followed Aki on a new mission, and the hunter's squad was hardly ready for what it found. The Katana Devil has made their debut, and Chainsaw Man just posted new art of the villain done by the creator of Hell's Paradise.

As you can see below, the artwork brings Katana Man to life in stark shades of black and white. Dressed in a smart coat and button-up, the hybrid devil looks terrifying in those shot thanks to his shadowed features. You can barely make our the man's dingy teeth, and that makes the whole tribute all the scarier.

KATANA MAN Illustration by YUJI KAKU, Mangaka of Jigokuraku (Hell's Paradise) pic.twitter.com/mt5mI61ZJe — Shonenleaks (@shonenleaks) November 30, 2022

Katana Man Rising

Of course, this bold style is typical of Yuji Kaku. You can look at their work and see their hallmarks are all over this drawing. In fact, Hell's Paradise is littered with jarring artwork that shocks readers as much as it draws them in. So of course, it is only fitting that Kaku inked a tribute to Katana Man.

If you are not familiar with this villain, well – you can meet him in the latest episode of Chainsaw Man. The anime is working through season one, and it will wrap this winter after episode 12 goes live. Right now, you can stream the show stateside on Crunchyroll or Hulu. So for those wanting more info on Chainsaw Man, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil-dog Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!"

How do you feel about Katana Man joining the anime? Are you liking Chainsaw Man season one? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.