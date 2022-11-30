Chainsaw Man Announces Mysterious 2023 Event

Chainsaw Man's eighth episode has arrived and with it, anime fans are reeling from the devastating events that took place during its run time. With Denji and his fellow Devil Hunters' world changing forever as a result, and some big characters dying thanks to a surprise assault launched by the Katana Man and a mysterious young woman who appears to have various bargains struck with some truly terrifying devils. Now, as the season finale approaches for the big new anime, the franchise is hinting at a mysterious event taking place next year.

Chainsaw Man's first season has been confirmed to run twelve episodes, which might seem to be less than most other anime adaptations, but it makes sense when you look at both the animation quality that Studio MAPPA employs along with the sheer amount of projects that the animation house is working on. At present, the bloody series hasn't confirmed if there will be a second season, though considering MAPPA's commitment to bring all of creator Tatsuki Fujimoto's to the small screen, it's most likely only going to be a matter of time before we hear news of Denji and company's return.

Chainsaw Mystery

The upcoming Chainsaw Man mystery event will take place on May 20th, 2023, which will assemble several voice actors from the series along with the performers that helped in putting together the unique endings that have differed from each episode over the course of the anime's first season:

Chainsaw Man is easily a top contender for the biggest new anime series of 2022, though it does have some big competition in the forms of Spy x Family and Lycoris Recoil. With the arrival of the Katana Man, this season will most likely come to an end with the conclusion of this fight, though there are plenty more bloody battles and mind-bending events that are to come in the future of the anime. With the second part of the manga giving us a new protagonist in the War Devil, Asa Mitaka, the future is looking bright for creator Tatsuki Fujimoto but might be far more complicated for Denji.

Do you think this event landing next year will be the launch point for a possible season two announcement? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.