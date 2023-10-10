Chainsaw Man Cliffhanger Kickstarts Yoshida vs Yoru

Chainsaw Man is back in action this week with a brand-new chapter, and the manga didn't hold back. Following a foiled terrorist attack, the Devil Hunters are on the offensive, and they've got their next big target in sight. After all, the group is gunning for You, and chapter 145 ended with a cliffhanger that sets up Yoshida's fight with the devil.

Yes, it looks like our favorite Devil Hunter is about to show their true power. We may have met Yoshida during the first half of Chainsaw Man, but despite his tenure, the hunter has yet to show out their full strength. It seems Yoru will change that as Yoshida cornered the War Devil at home, so all eyes are on Asa now.

After all, this conflict has been brewing. Yoshida has taken a hard stance on Asa since he met the girl and realized her influence under Yoru. From warning Denji about the girl to isolating Asa at school, Yoshida has yet to beat allegations of hating Asa. Now, his feud with the girl is about to heat up because the Devil Hunters want to bring in the War Devil.

Of course, we know Yoru is not going to go quietly. The War Devil is powerful to a fault, and they tend to be one step ahead of the action. It will fall to Yoshida to strategize a victory, and of course, Chainsaw Man fans are pressed about its future. After all, the manga isn't afraid to kill off favorites, and readers have long worried about Yoshida's life given his popularity.

If you are not caught up with Chainsaw Man, you can always brush up on the manga. The series can be found online through the Shonen Jump app and Manga Plus. So for more info on Chainsaw Man, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man – Chainsaw Man!"

How do you think Yoshida's challenge to Yoru is going to play out...? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!