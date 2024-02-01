Tatsuki Fujimoto's Look Back Is Getting an Anime: Report

It looks like Tatsuki Fujimoto may have another anime on the horizon. The artist is keeping busy these days with Chainsaw Man. The manga is putting out new content weekly while MAPPA Studios works on Chainsaw Man's first film behind the scenes. Now, a new report has gone live concerning Fujimoto's one-shot Look Back as it appears to have an anime in the works.

The information comes from Japan in the wake of a new website registration. Not long ago, information came online regarding a new web domain title "lookback-anime". The web name doesn't lead to a site just yet, but the name itself is telling. So as you can imagine, all eyes are on Fujimoto thanks to this update.

If you are not familiar with Look Back, you should know the one-shot helped cement Fujimoto's place as a manga superstar. The story went live in July 2021, and the coming-of-age drama blends art with horror. After all, Look Back tells the story of Ayumu Fujino, a talented artist who finds herself overshadowed in life by Kyomoto. The manga follows the two girls as they pursue art in their lives, and the future holds some shocking twists neither artist could have seen coming.

Following its release in 2021, Look Back became a hit with fans, and it was listed on a number of must-read lists. Many fans speculated an anime of Look Back was inevitable, and now this report suggest they were right. More than likely, this website domain was done ahead of Anime Japan in March, but an official announcement could go live any day now. So if you have not yet read Look Back, you can find the one-shot on the Shonen Jump app right now.

Want to know more about Look Back? Don't sweat! You can read its official synopsis below: "The overly confident Fujino and the shut-in Kyomoto couldn't be more different, but a love of drawing manga brings these two small-town girls together."

What do you think about this latest anime report? Do you think Look Back is prime for an anime?