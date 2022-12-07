Chainsaw Man Introduces Its Third Horseman

While Chainsaw Man's first anime season is underway thanks to Studio MAPPA, the manga is continuing to follow Denji and some very new characters to the series. With the second part of the Weekly Shonen Jump series focusing on the War Devil and the young girl who has struck a bargain with it, the series has revealed that the Control and War Devils are two of the four horsemen, as this latest manga chapter also introduces the third horseman.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man's manga, Chapter 113, you might want to steer clear as we'll go into big spoilers for both the printed story and the anime adaptation.

With Asa Mitaka and Makima already revealed to be two of the four horsemen, readers were thrown for a loop when the third horseman, Famine, made her way into Denji's life. While the Chainsaw Devil doesn't meet this horseman face-to-face, Asa has the chance to speak with "Fami" for the first time, as Famine is looking to create a perfect scenario in which the War Devil can transform Denji into a weapon. Unfortunately for Denji and Asa, this means that their date in the aquarium is going to be running for quite a while.

Twitter User Tanijrou took the opportunity to celebrate the arrival of Famine, a "tried and true" member of the Four Horsemen that has yet to make an appearance in the earlier chapters of Chainsaw Man, so it might be some time before we see her making an appearance in the Studio MAPPA adaptation:

The famine devil literally has peak character design

Chainsaw Man's second chapter has seen Denji living it up with his current status as a world-renowned "superhero", hilariously attempting to reveal his own secret identity in order to gain more fame and popularity for himself. With three of the four horsemen revealed, the second part of the bloody series is sure to have more in store for these harbingers of doom, and there are plenty of readers who are already debating the identity of the fourth horseman.

