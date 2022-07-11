Chainsaw Man Part 2 Poster Reveals New Character

Chainsaw Man is on the cusp of its next era, and all eyes are on the hit series ahead of its big return. After all, artist Tatsuki Fujimoto will bring the manga back to fans this week with part two after a long wait. The series is set to drop its comeback on July 13th, and now, we have been given a special ad for part two.

And as you can see below, the poster looks pretty wild. There seems to be a new character gracing the Chainsaw Man ad, and they have Denji by the head in this shot.

Chainsaw Man Part 2 Preview Illustration in Issue #32. pic.twitter.com/A8r9GgxYyR — Shonen Jump News – Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) July 10, 2022

The black-white ad may be simple, but Chainsaw Man fans are already taking apart the artwork piece by piece. The poster shows a young woman in what appears to be a school uniform with their dark hair pulled back. In their hands, fans can see the decapitated head of Chainsaw Man himself while blood pools over its shadow. And for some reason, the character is backed by a headless chicken with a bow tied around their neck.

This unfamiliar character is also featured in a second ad for Chainsaw Man part two, so it seems Fujimoto has big plans for the heroine. However, fans cannot settle on whether they've met this character before. Some believe the girl is tied to Aki somehow while others think she is totally new to the story. Obviously, readers will find out soon as Chainsaw Man is just days out from its comeback. So if you are not caught up with the series, you can binge the manga through Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app.

What do you think of this latest Chainsaw Man promo? Are you excited to read up on part two?