Shonen Jump Preps Fans For The Return of Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man is set to be one of the biggest new anime series arriving in 2022, with the popularity of the manga helping the story of Denji hit some wild heights despite the fact that it didn't have a television series backing it up. Before the Studio MAPPA television series arrives this fall, Tatsuki Fujimoto is set to return to the printed page with the second part of the bloody story of Denji, with Shonen Jump not just celebrating the manga's return, but letting fans know when and how they can return to this world of devils.

To dive further into Chainsaw Man's success, there are currently thirteen million copies in circulation of the manga series, which is quite a number considering the series debuted in the pages of Shonen Jump at the end of 2018. Historically, a manga's sales will skyrocket following the release of an anime adaptation, with cases such as My Hero Academia, Spy x Family, and Jujutsu Kaisen being just a few examples proving this statistic. With both Studio MAPPA's anime adaptation and the second part of the series arriving this year, it will be interesting to see how much more popular the creation of Tatsuki Fujimoto will become as a result.

The Official Twitter Account for Shonen Jump shared the news that fans of Chainsaw Man will only have to wait for a few more days to read the first chapter of Part 2 of the manga, with the manga platform also allowing fans around the world to read this new part for free for a limited time:

Chainsaw Man comes roaring back on Tuesday! Mark it on your calendar! Read the new chapter for FREE right here! https://t.co/feGVDbjakw pic.twitter.com/Qz6OC5kxLP — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) July 8, 2022

What really helps Chainsaw Man be unique, aside from its protagonist having numerous buzzing saws explode from the inside of his body, is the fact that Tatsuki Fujimoto is able to combine a bloody tale with some truly emotional characters and story beats. Denji is not what you would expect for a Shonen protagonist in general, let alone one that is known for carving his way through countless devils, but his personality is certainly an off-base one that draws readers to him.

Are you beyond hyped for the return of the Chainsaw Devil next week? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Chainsaw Man.