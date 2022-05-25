Chainsaw Man Is Getting Its Very Own Sake

✖

Chainsaw Man is set to finally receive an anime adaptation later this year, with Studio MAPPA of Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen working to bring the story of Denji and his world of devils to life. With the second part of the manga series by Tatsuki Fujimoto currently in production, it seems that Chainsaw Man is set to get some unique merchandise via a line of sake that can currently be purchased. With the Chainsaw Devil set to hit the small screen and cover the first half of Denji's bloody journey, it's no surprise to see merch on the way.

What makes Chainsaw Man so unique isn't just the fact that the protagonist Denji can spring forth chainsaws from his extremities, but also the characterization of Denji and his friends who hunt devils, to say nothing of the wild art style of mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto, who is able to capture some serious emotion alongside terrifying imagery. While a specific release date has yet to be revealed for the upcoming anime adaptation, the story of Denji and his pooch Pochita is sure to be one of the biggest new anime adaptations of the year.

Shiraito Sake Brewery is currently offering fans of Chainsaw Man the opportunity to buy unique sake bottles featuring some of the biggest characters that sprung from the mind of Tatsuki Fujimoto, while also creating a series of candy that can be purchased as well:

(Photo: Shiraito Sake Brewery)

If you're unfamiliar with the story of Chainsaw Man, Crunchyroll has an official description for the series which is set to arrive on the streaming service later this year from MAPPA:

"Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as "Chainsaw Man" — a man with a devil's heart."

