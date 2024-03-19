Chibi Godzilla Anime Releases New Trailer, Poster

Godzilla is taking over the world this year, and now fans have gotten a new trailer and poster for Chibi Godzilla's own big return! It's been a great time to be a Godzilla fan as the franchise has been celebrating 70 years of movies, TV shows, video games and more with Toho. Chibi Godzilla was a special slate of shorts that began airing in Japan some time ago as part of all of these celebrations, and now it's coming back with a second season of episodes bringing back these cute bite sized versions of each of these kaiju.

Chibi Godzilla Raids Again will be coming back for a second season of the bite sized anime series beginning on April 3rd in Japan, and it will be bringing back all of the mini versions of the franchise's famous kaiju seen in the first season. A new addition to the second season is Chibi Minilla, who will be voiced by Maaya Uchida in the new season. Celebrating the newest addition to the crew is a brand new trailer introducing Minilla and a poster showing off the entire chibi roster. Check out the trailer in the video above and poster below:

What Is Chibi Godzilla?

Chibi Godzilla Raids Again is directed by Taketo Shinkai at studio Pie in the sky (who returns from the first season) with Chiharu Sakazaki designing the characters. Maaya Uchiha joins the cast as Chibi Minilla alongside the likes of Jun Fukuyama as Chibi Godzilla, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Chibi Mecha Godzilla, Takuya Eguchi as Chibi Ghidorah, Rie Takahashi as Chibi Mothra, Hiro Shimono as Chibi Radon, Fumihiko Tachiki as Chibi Hedorah, Miyuki Sawashiro as Chibi Biollante, and Reina Ueda and Akari Kito as the Kobijin sisters. You can currently check out the first season with TOHO's official YouTube channel.

Godzilla will also be hitting theaters later this month with the launch of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in theaters and IMAX on March 29th in the United States. Tickets for the film are now on sale, and Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard returns to direct with Simon Barrett writing the script. It won't be too much longer before we get to see how it all shakes out and whether Godzilla takes over the world this year too.

