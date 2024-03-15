Cinnamoroll Gets a Super Sweet Fashion Collection From Hot Topic

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hello Kitty might seem like the star of the Sanrio show (especially since the mascot turns 50 in 2024) but the fact is that Cinnamoroll has ranked #1 in fan polls over the last several years. That said, Hot Topic recently released an adorable collection of styles so you can dress up like your favorite fluffy white pup.

The collection includes a hoodie, shortalls, t-shirt, beanie, crossbody bag and more. You can shop it all right here at Hot Topic now, and most of the items are currently 20% off using the code HTDEAL at checkout. A breakdown of the collection can be found below.