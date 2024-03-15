Cinnamoroll Gets a Super Sweet Fashion Collection From Hot Topic
Sanrio's most popular mascot is cuter and more stylish than ever.
Hello Kitty might seem like the star of the Sanrio show (especially since the mascot turns 50 in 2024) but the fact is that Cinnamoroll has ranked #1 in fan polls over the last several years. That said, Hot Topic recently released an adorable collection of styles so you can dress up like your favorite fluffy white pup.
The collection includes a hoodie, shortalls, t-shirt, beanie, crossbody bag and more. You can shop it all right here at Hot Topic now, and most of the items are currently 20% off using the code HTDEAL at checkout. A breakdown of the collection can be found below.
- Cinnamoroll Balloons Color-Block Girls Oversized Hoodie – See at Hot Topic: "This Sanrio pastel color-block hoodie comes in an oversized fit and features Cinnamoroll on the chest and holding balloons on the back. Complete with star beads on the drawcords."
- Cinnamoroll Balloons Shortalls – See at Hot Topic: "These dreamy pastel scuba shortalls feature an allover print of Cinnamoroll and balloons. Comes with adjustable overall straps and pockets."
- Cinnamoroll Balloons Pink Tie-Dye Girls Boyfriend Fit Girls T-Shirt – See at Hot Topic: "This pink tie-dye tee features Cinnamoroll dressed up and holding a bouquet of balloons."
- Cinnamoroll Balloon Peeking Beanie – See at Hot Topic: "Light blue beanie featuring Cinnamoroll holding balloons and logo on the cuff."
- Her Universe Cinnamoroll Balloon Mini Backpack - See at Hot Topic: "This Sanrio mini backpack features Cinnamoroll with 3D figural ears and a textured cap and bow on, holding onto a heart-shaped balloon front zipper pocket that has a matching balloon charm. Comes with side pockets and interior zipper pocket."
- Her Universe Cinnamoroll Balloon Crossbody Bag - See at Hot Topic: "This Sanrio purse is shaped like a balloon with heart glitter confetti, plus Cinnamoroll flying underneath. Comes with interior zipper pocket and an adjustable crossbody strap."
- Her Universe Cinnamoroll Balloon Cardholder – See at Hot Topic: "This Sanrio cardholder features an appliqué of Cinnamoroll with a bouquet of balloons floating through the skies. Comes with 4 card slots on the back."