It's Adventure Time For a New Wardrobe

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Following a Cartoon Network fashion collection that launched at sister site BoxLunch last month, Hot Topic has debuted a new collection inspired by the iconic animated series Adventure Time. Granted, there have been countless Adventure Time apparel releases over the years, but Hot Topic has cooked up something special here. It's loaded with awesome pieces like the Marceline and Princess Bubblegum heart hoodie, the blood red button-up that's embellished with Marceline patches, and the BMO shortalls.

The collection also includes mom jeans with a Lumpy Space Princess print, a Finn and Jake cardigan, and a hoodie that features the whole crew. You can browse through the entire lineup here at Hot Topic, where everything is currently 20% off. Note that many of the pieces also come in plus sizes. Direct links are available below.

To celebrate the new collection, Hot Topic has launched the Hot Topic x Adventure Time Flyaway Instagram Sweepstakes which offers participants a prize package that includes a weekend stay at the Adventure Time Dream Suite at the Cartoon Network Hotel. Everything that you need to know about how to enter can be found here.

Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake Will Return

Fionna And Cake's first season was a MAX exclusive, as the series took a decidedly darker approach to the original Adventure Time story. While not confirmed where or when the second season will debut, plenty of Adventure Time fans will be happy to hear the news of the duo's return.

In an interview with Variety last year, Fionna and Cake co-creator Adam Muto discussed the possibility of Fionna and Cake's future and the future of Adventure Time, "The future of "Fionna and Cake," and the "Adventure Time" franchise as a whole, is still in the brainstorming phase. My hope is that this series did well enough that they feel like they can invest in future seasons. What shape that takes, if that's a 'Fionna & Cake' Season 2 or it's more of an anthology kind of approach and we focus on another character, is still kind of up in the air… There's a running list of what we think could work as a series, what we think could work as a miniseries or a special."