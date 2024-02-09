Hello Kitty's 50th Anniversary Continues With Kawaii Kogyaru Sanrio Styles

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Expect to see even more Hello Kitty than usual in 2024 as the iconic Sanrio mascot celebrates its 50th anniversary. With that in mind, we expect that Hot Topic will release tons of Hello Kitty-themed styles in the coming months, and it starts today with a collection inspired by the '90s Kogyaru schoolgirl aesthetic.

The Hello Kitty and Friends Kogyaru collection includes a varsity cardigan, double-breasted skirt, a long-sleeve top and a t-shirt that feature beloved characters like Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, My Melody and Kuromi. A full breakdown is available below, but you can dive right in and order them all here at Hot Topic now. At the time of writing, you can score a 20% discount using the code HT20 at checkout.

Hello Kitty And Friends Kogyaru Varsity Girls Cardigan: "This knit cardigan has varsity stripe details and a "Hello Kitty and Friends" patch on the chest. The sleeves have argyle detailing with patches of your favorite Sanrio friends, Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, My Melody and Kuromi wearing kawaii accessories."

Hello Kitty And Friends Kogyaru Girls Woven Long-Sleeve Top: "This is our new school uniform, period! Inspired by the Kogyaru aesthetic, this woven long-sleeve has a colorful ribbon tie with your favorite Sanrio friends, Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, My Melody and Kuromi wearing kawaii accessories. Hello Kitty is also printed above the chest pocket. Comes with matching heart-shaped buttons and princess seams on the back for that uniform look.

Hello Kitty And Friends Kogyaru Double-Breasted Skirt: "This pleated plaid skirt has your favorite Sanrio friends, Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, My Melody and Kuromi wearing kawaii accessories on each pleat. Comes with a wide yoke that has double-breasted heart-shaped buttons for that school uniform look."

Hello Kitty And Friends Kogyaru Ringer Girls Baby T-Shirt: "This Sanrio top features a group shot of Kuromi, Cinnamoroll, Hello Kitty and My Melody in Kogyaru style, posing for a photo that's decorated in a classic Japanese photobooth aesthetic! Comes with lavender ringer trim."

You can check out Hot Topic's entire Hello Kitty lineup right here. Below, you'll find links to some additional releases that celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hello Kitty.