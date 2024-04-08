Pompompurin Gets a Super Sweet Fashion Collection From Hot Topic

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

One of Sanrio's most popular mascots is cuter and more stylish than ever.

Hello Kitty might seem like the star of the Sanrio show (especially since the mascot turns 50 in 2024) but the fact is that Cinnamoroll and Pompompurin have ranked higher in recent fan polls. That said, Hot Topic recently laucnhed an adorable collection of Cinnamoroll styles last month and they're following them up today with a Pompompurin collection that includes the adorable golden retriever along with some super sweet accents.

Sadly, the collection doesn't include a brown beret, but it does have a cardigan, t-shirt, shortalls, hoodie, shorts. and pajama pants. There's even a Pompompurin swimwear collection. You scan shop it all right here at at Hot Topic now with discounts of 20% to 30%. A breakdown of the collection can be found below.

Pompompurin Sweets Girls Cardigan – See at Hot Topic: "Stay lookin' cute and feelin' cozy with this Sanrio cardigan on! It's a skimmer length and features an intarsia knit of Pompompurin looking extra round, plus sweets inspired by him and Muffin all over! Comes with candy buttons down the center."

As for the Cinnamoroll collection, it includes a hoodie, shortalls, t-shirt, beanie, crossbody bag and more. You can check out all of the styles in the list below.