Pompompurin Gets a Super Sweet Fashion Collection From Hot Topic
One of Sanrio's most popular mascots is cuter and more stylish than ever.
Hello Kitty might seem like the star of the Sanrio show (especially since the mascot turns 50 in 2024) but the fact is that Cinnamoroll and Pompompurin have ranked higher in recent fan polls. That said, Hot Topic recently laucnhed an adorable collection of Cinnamoroll styles last month and they're following them up today with a Pompompurin collection that includes the adorable golden retriever along with some super sweet accents.
Sadly, the collection doesn't include a brown beret, but it does have a cardigan, t-shirt, shortalls, hoodie, shorts. and pajama pants. There's even a Pompompurin swimwear collection. You scan shop it all right here at at Hot Topic now with discounts of 20% to 30%. A breakdown of the collection can be found below.
- Pompompurin Sweets Girls Cardigan – See at Hot Topic: "Stay lookin' cute and feelin' cozy with this Sanrio cardigan on! It's a skimmer length and features an intarsia knit of Pompompurin looking extra round, plus sweets inspired by him and Muffin all over! Comes with candy buttons down the center."
- Pompompurin Sweets Girls Ringer T-Shirt - See at Hot Topic: "It features a super round Pompompurin and Muffin at the center, surrounded by sweets inspired by the duo. Comes with contrast white ringer details."
- Pompompurin Sweets Denim Shortalls – See at Hot Topic: "These denim shortalls have Pompompurin embroidered on the front bib pocket and candies embroidered on the legs. His name is also embroidered on the back in between the adjustable straps. Comes with pockets and rolled leg cuffs."
- Pompompurin Sweets Girls Crop Hoodie – See at Hot Topic: "This adorable Sanrio lounge hoodie has a round Pompompurin printed at the center with "Keep calm and roll home!" printed underneath. Sweets inspired by him are printed down both color-block sleeves. Pair with the matching lounge shorts to complete your cozy look!"
- Pompompurin Sweets Lounge Shorts - See at Hot Topic: "These adorable Sanrio lounge shorts have Pompompurin printed on one leg and sweets inspired by him printed down both sides. Comes with pockets and an elasticated waistband."
- Pompompurin Sweets Girls Pajama Pants – See at Hot Topic: "Grab this pair of light yellow pajama pants showing an allover print of Pompompurin, different shaped treats and his name. Pockets and an elasticated, drawstring waist."
- Pompompurin Swimwear – See at Hot Topic: "Have some fun in the sun with your favorite Sanrio character! This halter swim top features Pompompurin's smiling face with his signature floppy ears and an embroidery of his beret. Comes with neck and back tie-straps and removable padding. Pair with the matching bottoms to complete your beach day look!"
As for the Cinnamoroll collection, it includes a hoodie, shortalls, t-shirt, beanie, crossbody bag and more. You can check out all of the styles in the list below.
- Cinnamoroll Balloons Color-Block Girls Oversized Hoodie – See at Hot Topic: "This Sanrio pastel color-block hoodie comes in an oversized fit and features Cinnamoroll on the chest and holding balloons on the back. Complete with star beads on the drawcords."
- Cinnamoroll Balloons Shortalls – See at Hot Topic: "These dreamy pastel scuba shortalls feature an allover print of Cinnamoroll and balloons. Comes with adjustable overall straps and pockets."
- Cinnamoroll Balloons Pink Tie-Dye Girls Boyfriend Fit Girls T-Shirt – See at Hot Topic: "This pink tie-dye tee features Cinnamoroll dressed up and holding a bouquet of balloons."
- Cinnamoroll Balloon Peeking Beanie – See at Hot Topic: "Light blue beanie featuring Cinnamoroll holding balloons and logo on the cuff."
- Her Universe Cinnamoroll Balloon Mini Backpack - See at Hot Topic: "This Sanrio mini backpack features Cinnamoroll with 3D figural ears and a textured cap and bow on, holding onto a heart-shaped balloon front zipper pocket that has a matching balloon charm. Comes with side pockets and interior zipper pocket."
- Her Universe Cinnamoroll Balloon Crossbody Bag - See at Hot Topic: "This Sanrio purse is shaped like a balloon with heart glitter confetti, plus Cinnamoroll flying underneath. Comes with interior zipper pocket and an adjustable crossbody strap."
- Her Universe Cinnamoroll Balloon Cardholder – See at Hot Topic: "This Sanrio cardholder features an appliqué of Cinnamoroll with a bouquet of balloons floating through the skies. Comes with 4 card slots on the back."