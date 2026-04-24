Classic Anime Revival Unveils New Updates Ahead of 2026 Release

For several decades, the anime and manga industry has been heavily dominated by the Shonen demographic, and most of the mainstream series are purely battle action. Most of the best-selling manga of all time are also Shonen series, including One Piece, Naruto, Dragon Ball, Demon Slayer, and many more. On the other hand, while most Shojo anime and manga often fall behind in global recognition, they always offer some of the most unique stories in the medium. The 1990s wasn’t only a phenomenal decade for Shonen, but Shojo series also thrived during that era, releasing some of the best classics that are appreciated to this day. Unfortunately, despite receiving critical acclaim and having a wide fan base, many such series never received an anime adaptation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Red River, written and illustrated by Chie Shinohara, was serialized in Shogakukan’s Sho-Comi magazine from 1995 to 2002. The supernatural fantasy received acclaim from both readers and critics alike, eventually winning the 46th Shogakukan Manga Award in the Shoujo category in 2000. More than three decades after the manga’s debut, an anime adaptation was announced, and it’s all set to premiere in July 2026 as part of the Summer 2026 lineup. As the release date approaches, the anime reveals five new cast members.

Red River Unveils New Cast of Characters

Image Courtesy of VAP

The official website of Crunchyroll reveals the list of new characters who will be introduced in the series.

Queen Nakia, voiced by Aya Uchida

Zannanza Hattusili, voiced by Shoya Chiba

Ilbani, voiced by Tomoaki Maeno

Urhi Shalma, voiced by Koji Yusa

Prince Mattiwaza, voiced by Kosuke Toriumi

Although the anime hasn’t revealed the exact release date, it will premiere in July this year as part of the Summer 2026 lineup. While an official trailer hasn’t been revealed yet, the series already shared the first look with a short teaser and a gorgeous key visual. The anime is being produced by the animation studio VAP and will be created under the banner of Tatsunoko Production, one of the oldest animation studios in Japan, which was established in 1962.

The studio is best known for acclaimed shows such as Ping Pong the Animation, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and more. On the official website of the anime, creator Chie Shinohara, one of the most renowned Shojo mangaka of all time, hyped the anime adaptation with a new visual. The series has yet to reveal a streaming house, but since the release date is just a few months away, the studio might unveil new information sooner than expected.

What Is The Plot of Red River?

Image Courtesy of VAP

The story centers around Yuri Suzuki, who has just passed her college entrance exam and shared her first kiss with her childhood friend-turned-boyfriend. Unfortunately, just when she is about to begin a new chapter of her life, she is forced into another timeline during her date with her boyfriend.

Yuri awakens in the 14th century BC Hittite Empire, where she gets entangled in the fight for the throne as a sacrifice. She meets the mysterious Prince Kyle, the most likely candidate to succeed to the throne, and thus begins her journey as she captures the hearts of the people.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!