7 Timeless 1990s Anime Movies You Must Watch At Least Once

The 1990s decade was a golden era in the anime industry that connected Japanese pop culture to the international audience, which helped pave the way for the medium’s phenomenal success that we witness now. The decade introduced the medium to the Western audience when streaming services were rare, eventually turning anime into a global phenomenon. The vibrant worlds filled with action and adventure immediately captured viewers’ hearts, and it didn’t take long for anime to gather a major fanbase across the globe. The animation styles in the 1990s were distinctive enough to catch the audience’s eye at first glance.

Not to mention, the music was unforgettable, which made several anime series and films even more captivating. Most of the anime series were broadcast on television, including all-time classics such as Dragon Ball, Sailor Moon, and many more. Although these titles dominate the anime industry even to this day, the 1990s decade saw a great number of incredible and intriguing movies that are still considered timeless.

7) Only Yesterday

Image Courtesy of Studio Ghibli

Directed by Isao Takahata, this Studio Ghibli classic celebrates youth and nostalgia in a poignant and realistic way. The story follows a 27-year-old Taeko Okajima, who lived her whole life in Tokyo. Wanting to take a break from the hectic life of a big city, she visits her family in the countryside during the harvest season. Throughout her journey to him, she recalls her childhood days, reliving her memories as a schoolgirl. After arriving there, she befriends Toshio, a young farmer who picked her up at the station. While living at her family home, she can’t help but notice the contrast between the peaceful lifestyle in the countryside and the busy life in the city.

6) Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion

Image Courtesy of Production I.G.

This terrifyingly disturbing 1997 film serves as an alternate ending to the controversial final episodes 25 and 26 of the Neon Genesis Evangelion series. The film depicts the apocalyptic Human Instrumentality Project, where humanity has merged into a single consciousness. The story focuses on the struggles of Shinji Ikari as he deals with the pain of losing his dear friend. However, when the world is plunged into chaos, the fate of humanity rests on his shoulders as he is forced to make a choice between isolation and a brutally painful individuality.

5) Porco Rosso

Image Courtesy of Studio Ghibli

Hayao Miyazaki’s lesser-known classic follows World War 1 ace Marco Pagot, who was turned into a pig due to a curse. Now known as Porco Rosso, he works as a mysterious bounty hunter to take down sky pirates who terrorize the Adriatic Sea. He spends his days on a secluded island, leaving only to collect bounties or visit Gina, a beautiful songstress and owner of the Hotel Adriano. However, when he prepares to battle the pirate crew’s American ace, Donald Curtis, Rosso finds himself in need of the help of a young engineer, Fio Piccolo, to repair and improve his fighter plane.

4) Perfect Blue

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Satoshi Kon stunned the anime world with his directional debut in 1998, as this psychological horror film blurs the line between reality and fantasy, all the while depicting some of the best visuals seen in the industry. The story follows Mima Kirigoe, who leaves her famous J-pop idol group to pursue her acting career, leading to a fan outburst. While struggling with the change in her career, she becomes targeted by an obsessed fan who begins stalking and impersonating her.

3) Whisper of the Heart

Image Courtesy of Studio Ghibli

This Studio Ghibli film by Yoshifumi Kondō is one of the most wholesome coming-of-age stories. The film follows Shizuku Tsukishima, a 14-year-old voracious reader who spends most of her time reading fantasy stories instead of her school textbooks. She is intrigued by a mysterious boy named Seiji Amasawa after noticing he always checks out the books before her. However, when she is chasing a large cat while delivering a lunchbox to her father, she learns that the mysterious boy she was curious about is a lot different from what she imagined.

2) Ghost in the Shell

Image Courtesy of Production I.G.

Directed by Mamoru Oshii, Ghost in the Shell is a pioneer of new animation techniques, known for its stunning visuals through the use of a blend of traditional cel animation with early computer-generated imagery. The story takes place in the year 2029, where it’s common for citizens in the technologically advanced Niihama City to replace their limbs with robotic parts. Major Motoko Kusabagi, a cyborg agent in Japan’s elite Public Security Section 9, is tasked with tracking down a mysterious hacker who hijacks cyborg brains through the internet. However, while trying to uncover the identity of the agent, she learns about the true horrors of the cybernetic world, which blurs the lines between humans and machines.

1) Princess Mononoke

Image Courtesy of Studio Ghibli

Princess Mononoke by Hayao Miyazaki became a groundbreaking hit, after almost leading the studio to bankruptcy. The story follows Prince Ashitaka, who had to leave his village after being cursed by a demon boar when he killed it to protect his people. With nowhere left to go, he journeys to the west to find a cure. However, before he knows it, he becomes entangled in a brutal war between the industrial Iron Town led by Lady Eboshi and the spirits of the ancient forest, including San, a girl raised by a wolf who wants to protect the forest.

