Attack on Titan Confirms a Special Project With New Look At Eren

Based on the acclaimed manga by Hajime Isayama, the anime adaptation of Attack on Titan reached unprecedented heights of popularity ever since its debut in 2013. The series was initially adapted by WIT Studio and released the first three seasons of the anime. However, having been given a tight schedule to adapt the final arc, the studio had to step back from the project because they couldn’t meet the deadline. The anime landed in MAPPA’s hands, and the new studio’s incredible animation did justice to the story. While WIT Studio followed the main characters since the beginning of their journey, MAPPA covered all the events that took place after the timeskip. The story primarily centers around Eren and his childhood friends Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlert.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although Attack on Titan has long been concluded, WIT Studio often returns with new surprises for fans who look forward to any new projects. The official website of WIT Studio confirmed a monthly drawing project on April 18th, where Kyōji Asano will share newly drawn illustrations of beloved characters. Asano has contributed significantly to the anime during the first three seasons while serving as the Chief Animation Director, Character Designer, Key Animator, and Director of the opening and ending themes.

Attack on Titan Reveals New Look At Eren Yeager

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio

Since the studio didn’t adapt scenes after the time-skip, the project appears to be limited to the character designs that were featured in the first three seasons. The new visual features the same appearance as pre-time skip Eren had. The official website of the studio shares more details on the project and reveals that the project is launched at the I.G & WIT Anime Studio Store.

The project aims to display these original visuals in-store and distribute them as bonuses for fans buying the merchandise. The bonus postcards will only be shared with those who spend 2,000 yen or more on Attack on Titan merchandise. Only one postcard will be shared per transaction at the I.G & WIT Anime Studio Stores located in Tokyo and Kyoto.

What’s Next For Attack on Titan?

Image Courtesy of Wit Studio

Although the story ends after implying a continuation, it doesn’t appear that the series’ creator, Hajime Isayama, has any plans to further expand the story with a spin-off or sequel as of yet. During the manga’s serialization, Isayama faced immense pressure, often struggling with burnout while trying to keep up with tight deadlines from the publishing company. The series keeps returning with new visuals, postcards, artbooks, and more, even if there’s no confirmation about a new manga or anime.

The series kicked off 2026 with the theatrical release of a Dolby Cinema remastered version of Attack on Titan: The Final Chapter – The Last Attack, a special compilation film of the two-part finale. Considering the franchise’s never-ending popularity, there will likely be more such projects in the future. All seasons of the anime are currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!





