Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Shares New Trailer, Poster

Classroom of the Elite is just about ready for its close up! If you did not realize, the series is set to return soon with its newest season, and fans of Syougo Kinugasa's series are eager to see what the comeback has to offer. And to help audiences prepare for the return, Classroom of the Elite has shared a new poster-trailer combo with the fandom!

As you can see above, the new PV showcases a slew of familiar faces from Classroom of the Elite alongside several new ones. The reel also previews season two's opening theme song. The group ZAQ was charged with recording the theme, and "Dance in the Game" seems to be a perfect fit for the long-awaited comeback.

Alongside the poster below, Classroom of the Elite also shared some new casting reveals with fans. Soma Saito has been brought in to voice Miyabi Nagumo while Rie Takahashi is voicing Hiyori Shiina. These stars join several stars who are actually returning to Classroom of the Elite from season one. The same goes for the crew as directors Seiji Kishi and Hiroyuki Hashimoto are overseeing season two alongside Yoshihito Nishoji.

(Photo: Lerche)

If you are not familiar with Classroom of the Elite, you have time to catch up on the anime before its new trailer drops this July. The first season is currently streaming on Crunchyroll, and you can find more info on Classroom of the Elite below thanks to its official synopsis:

"Kiyotaka Ayanokoji has just enrolled at Tokyo Koudo Ikusei Senior High School, where it's said that 100% of students go on to college or find employment. But he ends up in Class 1-D, which is full of all the school's problem children. What's more, every month, the school awards students points with a cash value of 100,000 yen, and the classes employ a laissez-faire policy in which talking, sleeping, and even sabotage are permitted during class. One month later, Ayanokoji, Horikita, and the students of Class D learn the truth of the system in place within their school..."

What do you think of this latest update on Classroom of the Elite? Are you excited for season two to go live? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.