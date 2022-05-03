Classroom of the Elite Debuts Updated Season 2 Poster

✖

Classroom of the Elite, aka Welcome to the Classroom of the Supreme Ability Doctrine, first arrived as a light novel series in 2015, and follows a young protagonist navigating his way through a unique school that attempts to establish students that will work for the benefit of their country. Like other anime franchises revolving around high school, this series has quite the twist as the cutthroat nature of Tokyo Koudo Ikusei Senior High School places students on their toes and is getting ready for its second season.

This anime series isn't quite on a level as deadly as My Hero Academia wherein the young heroes are learning to protect the world every day or quite as deadly as Kakegurui, which can see its students dragged into wild amounts of debt thanks to the school's gambling obsession, but Classroom of the Elite is able to tell a unique story thanks in part to the mysterious machinations that were put into place for its protagonists.

The Official Twitter Account of Classroom of the Elite shared a new poster for the second season of its anime series, with the television show set to arrive this summer following the success of its first:

The translation of this official Tweet reads as such:

"Horikita appears in the animation project visual. After the 1st Season, Horikita has been increasing his behavior as a central figure in the D class. Also pay attention to the relationship with Horikita Manabu, the student council president, and older brother!!! Don't miss the success of Horikita's growing 2nd Season, aiming for A class."

If you haven't had the opportunity to catch Classroom of the Elite, Crunchyroll offered an official description of the series:

"Kiyotaka Ayanokoji has just enrolled at Tokyo Koudo Ikusei Senior High School, where it's said that 100% of students go on to college or find employment. But he ends up in Class 1-D, which is full of all the school's problem children. What's more, every month, the school awards students points with a cash value of 100,000 yen, and the classes employ a laissez-faire policy in which talking, sleeping, and even sabotage are permitted during class. One month later, Ayanokoji, Horikita, and the students of Class D learn the truth of the system in place within their school..."

Are you hyped for the return of this anime classroom? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.