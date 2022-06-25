Classroom of the Elite Sets Episode Count for Season 2

Classroom of the Elite is one of the many returning franchises fans are looking forward to as part of the new wave of anime this Summer, and the series has set its episode count for the second season ahead of its premiere next month. With the first season taking on Shogo Kinugasa and Shunsaku Tomose's original light novel series first releasing several years ago, this was quickly becoming one of the many franchises fans had expected to never see again. Then it was surprisingly announced that this anime was not only coming back for a second season, but a third in the near future as well.

Classroom of the Elite will be kicking off Season 2 of its run on July 4th in Japan, and Crunchyroll has confirmed that it will be streaming the new season alongside its release. According to the series' official website, the Blu-ray and DVD volume releases for the second season in Japan are listing Season 2 with 13 episodes accross four different home media releases at the time of this writing. So it seems like it will be sticking around for one episode longer than the first season slate from years ago with a single cour set for the second season over the Summer.

(Photo: Lerche)

Seiji Kishi and Hiroyuki Hashimoto are returning to direct both Season 2 and Season 3 (which is scheduled to release some time in 2023) for Studio Lerche. The cast from the first season is also expected to return for both of these new seasons (which are planned to adapt the entire first year from the original light novels), so if you wanted to catch up before the new episodes premiere this next month. you can find Classroom of the Elite now streaming with Crunchyroll. As for what could be coming our way with Classroom of the Elite II, Crunchyroll teases the new season as such:

"Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School seems like a paradise, but in reality, it is an extreme meritocracy. In the class of underachievers, Kiyotaka has begun working with Suzune, who seeks to ascend higher. After a survival test on an uninhabited island, they get to enjoy a luxury liner, but a new class-scrambling test will begin! Will you work for your class, your group, or yourself?"

What do you think? How do you feel about Classroom of the Elite finally coming back for a second season? Will you be checking out the new episodes this Summer? Where does it rank among your most anticipated returns of the Summer?