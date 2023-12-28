Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode Count Revealed

Classroom of the Elite is coming back next year as one of the leading returning franchises in 2024, and now it has revealed how long Season 3 of the anime will be sticking around for! Classroom of the Elite is one of many anime franchises coming during the Winter 2024 anime schedule, and is part of a comeback that was announced alongside Season 2 of the anime's return some time ago. But while Season 3 was initially planned to release in 2023, a surprising delay meant it won't be releasing its new episodes until next January as fans see what's next in all of the tests.

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 ended with Kiyotaka Ayanokoji declaring that he would fully be investing himself in getting to Class A, and Season 3 is pitting him against his next major opponent as he sets his sights on more of the upper classes. According to the home media listings on the anime's website in Japan (as spotted by @AIR_News01 on X), Classroom of the Elite Season 3 will be running for 13 episodes in total when it premieres, which makes it the same number of episodes seen with Season 2.

(Photo: Studio Lerche)

How to Watch Classroom of the Elite Season 3

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 will be premiering on January 3rd as part of the upcoming Winter 2024 anime schedule, and it will be exclusively streaming its new episodes with Crunchyroll alongside their initial debut in Japan. Seiji Kishi and Hiroyuki Hashimoto will be returning from the first two seasons to direct the new episodes for Studio Lerche. You can catch up with everything so far in the first two seasons of Classroom of the Elite now streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease Classroom of the Elite Season 3 as such, "Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School is a dream school which boasts a 100% employment and college entry rate and gifts points worth 100,000 yen to each of its students every month. Beneath that ideal exterior, though, it's a meritocracy, affording preferential treatment to only a select few elites. With the third term approaching, Ayanokouji and his classmates, having moved up from Class D to Class C, are heading out for a school camping trip.

Is this going to be enough episodes for Classroom of the Elite Season 3?