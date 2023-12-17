Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Final Trailer Released

Classroom of the Elite is coming back for new episodes next year, and the anime has shared a new look at what to expect from Season 3 with the final trailer released ahead of its January 2024 debut! Classroom of the Elite is one of the returning anime franchises leading the Winter 2024 anime schedule with new episodes, and it's part of a comeback initially announced for the anime a few years ago. Though originally scheduled to premiere some time last year, it was delayed due to sudden circumstances to its currently schedule premiere in January. Which has made the wait for the new episodes all the tougher.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 is only a couple of weeks away from the anime's premiere, and that means it won't be too much longer before fans get to see Ayanokoji's next major plan play out for his class. But he's coming up across his next major opponent, and that makes it all the more intriguing to see how the mental fights work out this time around. You can check out the newest trailer for Classroom of the Elite Season 3 below complete with English subtitles as it will likely be the final full trailer we get before the anime's premiere on January 3rd.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Release Date

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 will be premiering on January 3rd as part of the upcoming Winter 2024 anime schedule, and it will be exclusively streaming its new episodes with Crunchyroll alongside their initial debut in Japan. Seiji Kishi and Hiroyuki Hashimoto will be returning from the first two seasons to direct the new episodes for Studio Lerche. You can catch up with everything so far in the first two seasons of Classroom of the Elite now streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease Classroom of the Elite Season 3 as such, "Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School is a dream school which boasts a 100% employment and college entry rate and gifts points worth 100,000 yen to each of its students every month. Beneath that ideal exterior, though, it's a meritocracy, affording preferential treatment to only a select few elites. With the third term approaching, Ayanokouji and his classmates, having moved up from Class D to Class C, are heading out for a school camping trip.

What are you hoping to see go down in Classroom of the Elite Season 3? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!